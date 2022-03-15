Tim Ryan to spend over $3 million to help down-ballot Ohio Democrats

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanGibbons, Mandel lead Ohio GOP Senate primary field: poll Gibbons leads Ohio GOP Senate primary: poll Portman backs Timken as successor in Ohio MORE's (D-Ohio) Senate campaign on Tuesday said it plans to invest more than $3 million to support down-ballot Ohio Democrats this year.

“This investment is a critical step toward building a strong Democratic Party and a robust coordinated campaign that's ready to not only flip Ohio’s open Senate seat but also carry pro-worker candidates up and down the ballot to a win in November," Ryan's campaign spokesperson Izzi Levy said in a statement.

In addition to the financial investment, Ryan's campaign will also help down-ballot candidates by using a "broad-reaching email list" and coordinating with campaigns on digital fundraising. Ryan is already seen as a fundraising force in the Buckeye State, raising $7.4 million for his campaign so far this cycle.

The move is a sign that Ryan, the frontrunner in the state's Democratic Senate primary, is looking beyond the intraparty contest in May, in which he is set to take on Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, and LaShondra Tinsley.

An Emerson College/The Hill poll released late last month showed Ryan leading the field with 31 percent support, while Johnson and Tinsley both trailed at five percent support. Harper garnered four percent support. A majority of voters said they were undecided.

The Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Oh.) could play a major role in determining the balance of power in the upper chamber. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the race as "lean Republican."

Five Republicans including businessman Mike Gibbons, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, author and businessman J.D. Vance, former state GOP Chair Jane Timken, and state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) are vying for the GOP nomination.