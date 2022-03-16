House GOP campaign arm rolls out latest round of candidates in Young Guns program

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyJuan Williams: Biden must rebut GOP attacks on war Texas congressional candidate launches PAC to boost other GOP candidates Biden says US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' trade status for Russia MORE (R-Calif.) on Wednesday announced the latest round of GOP candidates taking part in the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee's "Young Guns" program.

The second round of candidates in the program include Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th Congressional District, Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District, Juan Ciscomani in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, John James in Michigan's 10th Congressional District, Jen Kiggans in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, Tyler Kistner in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, and Alek Skarlatos in Oregon's 4th Congressional District.

“The newest candidates to the list show how we plan to take back the House by holding their Democrat opponents accountable for the disastrous policies we have seen from the One Party Democrat Rule of Joe Biden Joe BidenUngar-Sargon: Working class hit hardest by inflation Nevada county to consider counting all ballots by hand Biden to announce B in Ukraine military aid: report MORE and Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRNC adds Salesforce as defendant in lawsuit against Jan. 6 panel Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Prepping for Zelensky's big speech Overnight Health Care — White House steps up COVID money warnings MORE,” McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday.

In order to qualify for the Young Guns program, candidates must meet certain fundraising, messaging and communications criteria.

Republicans are on the offensive going into November’s midterm elections. A number of polls show the GOP leading the generic ballot ahead of the midterms. Republicans are aiming to flip at least five seats to take back the majority.

But House Democrats are putting up a fight to defend their narrow majority. Last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced that it is adding 12 challengers to its "Red to Blue" program, many of which are in districts that became more favorable to Democrats after the decennial redistricting process.