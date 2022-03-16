Herschel Walker GOP opponent rolls out ad, website devoted to abuse allegations

Georgia Senate Republican candidate Gary Black released an attack ad and an entire website devoted to allegations of abuse surrounding Senate challenger Herschel Walker (R).

The two-minute attack ad published on a website called “RealHerschel.com” discusses allegations of abuse or threats that were reportedly directed at his ex-wife, a mistress of his, a cheerleader and police by Walker.

“He threatened to kill women. He threatened to kill cops. After the violence, the abuse, the stalking, the death threats, Herschel Walker still has not been forthright with the people of Georgia, not about his violent behavior or the threats he has made against women and police,” the narrator can be heard saying in the ad.

“So we have to wonder how many more women are out there? And what stories might they tell? Now ask yourself, are you still thinking about voting for Herschel Walker?”

The website also provides previous news coverage about Walker in addition to links to what the website claims are incident reports and other files relating to the abuse and threat allegations.

Mallory Blount, communications director for Walker, told The Hill in a statement, “The only thing more embarrassing than Gary Black’s obsession with Herschel Walker is Gary’s fundraising and poll numbers.”

Black has previously hit Walker over these allegations and claimed they were “disqualifying” behavior.

In an interview with Axios in December, Walker told the news outlet, “I’m always accountable to whatever I’ve ever done” in response to a question about his relationship with his ex-wife, who was given a protective order against Walker.

He also claimed during the interview that he had never broken the law. But his campaign clarified to Axios that his comments — claiming that threatening behavior allegations were “made up” — were not related to his ex-wife, but two other women.

The development comes as Walker is seen as the Republican front-runner to take on incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the Georgia Senate race.

This story was updated at 5:10 p.m.