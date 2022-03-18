House Democratic campaign arm raises $19.3 million in February

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said on Friday it raked in $19.3 million last month, beating its previous February record by $2.3 million.

The February haul was boosted by 250,000 grassroots donors, who gave $7 million during the month, according to the DCCC. CBS News reported that $5 million of the haul came from the Democratic National Committee as a part of a $15 million commitment that was split between the DCCC and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The committee also said it started March with $99.2 million in the bank.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the DCCC, touted the latest haul as an indicator of the party’s momentum going into November.

“The American people resoundingly reject Republicans’ extremist agenda for their families and our voters are stepping up in force to protect our progress in Washington,” Maloney said in a statement.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has not released its February fundraising numbers. While the DCCC has narrowly outraised its GOP counterpart so far during the cycle, Republicans appear on track to take back the majority in the House.

The GOP points to the historical trend of a first-term president’s party typically losing seats in the midterm elections. Democrats are also grappling with inflation, rising energy prices and President Biden’s low approval ratings. Republicans are aiming to flip a minimum of five seats to win back the majority in the House.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling average shows Republicans leading by 3.5 points on the generic ballot.

But House Democrats argue they still have reasons to be optimistic. Last week, the DCCC announced it is adding 12 challengers to its Red to Blue program, many of which are in districts that became more favorable to Democrats after the decennial redistricting process.