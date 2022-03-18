Trump to hold April rally in Michigan

Former President Trump Donald TrumpGOP talking point could turn to Biden's 'underwhelming' Russia response House Oversight Committee opens investigation into New Mexico 2020 election audit Hunter Biden paid off tax liability amid ongoing grand jury investigation: report MORE is set to hold a rally in Michigan next month, traveling to a state that is at the center of his unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump’s leadership PAC announced Friday that he’ll hold the rally in Washington Township on April 2. He’ll give remarks in support of Matthew DePerno and Kristina Karamo, his endorsed candidates for Michigan attorney general and secretary of state, respectively.

Michigan has emerged as a top swing state in recent cycles, handing Trump a narrow victory in 2016 and a loss by about 3 percentage points in 2020.

Trump has repeatedly said that voter fraud robbed him of a victory in the Wolverine State two years ago and has called for further examination into the results despite his loss being confirmed by an audit.

Both DePerno and Karamo are trying to flip offices held by Democrats and have spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 race.

Michigan is hosting a competitive gubernatorial race this year, as well as several other contests down the ballot.

Trump has not yet issued an endorsement in the gubernatorial race but has been a vocal critic of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerMichigan legislature votes to suspend gas tax; Whitmer signals veto States consider gas tax pauses as prices spike Democrats divided over proposal to suspend federal gas tax MORE (D), who is running for reelection.

The rally next month will mark the latest in a spree of appearances for Trump, who is set to hold a rally in Georgia next week and recently appeared in South Carolina.