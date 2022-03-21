Greitens digs in after ex-wife’s allegations

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) on Monday said his ex-wife’s allegations of domestic abuse were false and insisted “truth will always prevail.”

Greitens, who is running for the GOP nomination for Senate, said in a statement that he will seek full custody of his sons and that he will “pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs.”

“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations,” Greitens said in his statement.

“I understand that while I was with my boys last week, she was in Washington, D.C. Sadly, political operatives and the liberal media peddle in lies,” Greitens added. “However, I have faith, and I know that ultimately truth will always prevail.”

An affidavit released on Monday from Greitens’ ex-wife, Sheena, detailed the abuse she says she and her children suffered during her marriage to Eric Greitens.

Sheena Greitens recounted an incident in which she said her ex-husband purchased a firearm, hid it from his family members and threatened to kill himself if Sheena did not provide public support prior to his 2018 resignation from his position as governor due to allegations of an extramarital affair and sexual assault.

The couple filed for divorce after his resignation from office.

Multiple Missouri lawmakers have responded to the released affidavit, urging Greitens to drop out of the race to replace the retiring Sen. Roy Blount (R).

“Well, I have one thing that I want to say. Real men never abused women and children. Period. End of story,” Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), who is also running for the Republican nomination for Senate, said in a video response. “It’s time for Eric to get out of the Senate race and to get professional help.”

“If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate. It’s time for Eric Greitens to leave this race,” tweeted Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who recently endorsed Hartzler’s campaign.