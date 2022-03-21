Clyburn files to run for 16th House term

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Monday filed for reelection to the House of Representatives, vying for his 16th term representing the Palmetto State.

Clyburn, 81, said his vision for the state and country going forward will focus on “making America’s greatness itself accessible and affordable for all.”

“My vision for South Carolina and for this country — you’re going to see it on billboards throughout the district — simply this: ‘Making America’s greatness itself accessible and affordable for all,’ ” Clyburn said at a news conference after filing his paperwork, according to WCSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The congressman's grandson, Walter A. Clyburn Reed, will run the campaign, Politico reported.

The South Carolina Democrat’s announcement does not come as a surprise — in June when asked if he will run again in 2022 he told the Post and Courier “not just yes, but hell yes.”

With Clyburn’s announcement, the top three Democrats in the House are running for reelection: Clyburn, Speaker Nancy Pelsoi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerSupport in both parties grows for providing air power to Ukraine Photos of the Week: Ukraine, Holi and Carole King The Hill's Morning Report - Biden to warn Xi against arming Russia MORE (D-Md.).

Pelosi announced in January that she will run for reelection in November, despite pledging in 2018 that her current term would be her last as Speaker.

Hoyer filed for reelection in December, according to the Capital Gazette.

Thirty-one House Democrats have said they are not running for reelection in November thus far. Only 14 House Republicans have said the same.

Republicans need to flip five seats to secure control of the lower chamber in the midterm elections. Many in the GOP are hopeful that the party will flip the House in November.