Blunt: Greitens shouldn't be in Senate race if allegations are true

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntGOP sounds alarm bells over Greitens allegations Missouri GOP Senate candidates call for Greitens to drop out of race Greitens's ex-wife accuses him of abuse MORE (R-Mo.) signaled on Tuesday that former Gov. Eric Greitens, who is running to succeed him in the Senate, should drop out of the race if allegations of abuse by his former wife are true.

“If the filings are true, he should not be a candidate for the Senate,” said Blunt, the No. 4 GOP senator, who is retiring after 2022 creating Missouri’s open Senate seat.

Blunt’s comments come in the wake of an affidavit by Sheena Greitens, the former governor's ex-wife, that contained several disturbing details, including that Eric Greitens bought a gun, hid it from his family and threatened to kill himself if his then-wife did not provide "specific public political support" prior to his 2018 resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheena Greitens also alleged that her ex-husband grew physically violent with her and her children.

Greitens has denied the allegations, which Blunt noted to reporters on Tuesday. In a statement on Monday, Greitens said that he will "pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs."

Sheena Greitens said in a statement on Tuesday that she stood by her sworn statements.

The revelation is the latest red flag for national Republicans after Greitens already faced questions over allegations of sexual assault from a mistress in 2018. Republicans have been keeping a close eye on the race for months over fears that Greitens could potentially win the primary.

Several of Greitens's primary opponents called on him to drop out on Monday as well as Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP sounds alarm bells over Greitens allegations The Memo: GOP seeks to make Jackson part of broader Biden midterm war Hawley says Greitens should drop out of Senate race amid abuse allegations MORE (R-Mo.), who has endorsed Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) in the primary race.

“If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate,” Hawley tweeted. “It’s time for Eric Greitens to leave this race.”

Blunt has so far not endorsed a potential successor in the primary.

Sen. Rick Scott Rick ScottSenate GOP eyes Hunter Biden, Fauci probes after midterms GOP rises to meet Ukraine challenge to define itself Capito to make Senate GOP leadership bid MORE (Fla.), who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm, stopped short of calling on Greitens to drop out but described the new allegations as "pretty disturbing."

"I think we've got to find out exactly what happened," Scott said on Monday.