Democrats to discuss changes to primary calendar: report

Democratic Party officials are reportedly discussing changes to the primary calendar for 2024 that would likely exclude Iowa from its status of hosting the first nominating contest.

According to The Washington Post, a draft document being circulated by the party lays out criteria for selecting early states, including having a population with significant racial or ethnic diversity, which Iowa has lacked.

Other criteria includes being competitive in a general election and having a “fair, transparent and inclusive” process. Many no longer view Iowa as a swing state, and it hosts caucuses, not a primary, which are typically seen as less representative.

In 2020, Iowa Democrats said they were disappointed by the caucus turnout of 176,000, compared to 238,000 in 2008.

Under the draft proposal, the Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) would select no more than five states to hold their contests before the first Tuesday in March. According to the Post, the document makes clear the desire to move at least one state up in the process.

This comes after the Democratic National Committee said earlier this month that it would not consider changes to the party’s presidential nominating process during its March meeting following a report published by The Des Moines Register.

Two members of the RBC previously told The Hill that they had not received drafts of the resolution and it would not come up during their meeting on the weekend of March 11.

The committee is expected to discuss the document at its virtual meeting Monday. States would have six weeks to apply for a spot.

Iowa has held the first presidential nominating contest since 1976. New Hampshire typically holds the second contest but is the first primary. Both states are majority white and rural, causing Democrats to advocate for more diverse states to hold earlier contests. South Carolina became an early-nominating contest to address those concerns.