Democrats to discuss changes to primary calendar: report

Democratic Party officials are reportedly discussing changes to the primary calendar for 2024 that would likely exclude Iowa from its status of hosting the first nominating contest.

According to The Washington Post, a draft document being circulated by the party lays out criteria for selecting early states, including having a population with significant racial or ethnic diversity, which Iowa has lacked.

Other criteria includes being competitive in a general election and having a “fair, transparent and inclusive” process. Many no longer view Iowa as a swing state, and it hosts caucuses, not a primary, which are typically seen as less representative.

In 2020, Iowa Democrats said they were disappointed by the caucus turnout of 176,000, compared to 238,000 in 2008.

“As this process plays out, just as it does every four years, we look forward to working with the DNC and the Rules and Bylaws Committee to explore substantive changes to the caucuses that would make them more straightforward and accessible, ensuring the future success of this proud Iowa tradition,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement March 11.

Under the draft proposal, the Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) would select no more than five states to hold their contests before the first Tuesday in March. According to the Post, the document makes clear the desire to move at least one state up in the process.

This comes after two members of the Democratic National Committee said earlier this month that it would not consider changes to the party’s presidential nominating process during its March 11 meeting following a report published by The Des Moines Register.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, the RBC is conducting a thorough process over the coming months to approve the 2024 Call to Convention,” RBC co-chairs Jim Roosevelt and Lorraine Miller said in a statement to The Hill Tuesday. “We will continue to let the process play out, as it does every four years, and look forward to hearing the insight and recommendations from all interested parties.”

The committee is expected to discuss the document at its virtual meeting Monday. States would have six weeks to apply for a spot.

Iowa has held the first presidential nominating contest since 1976. New Hampshire typically holds the second contest but is the first primary. Both states are majority white and rural, causing Democrats to advocate for more diverse states to hold earlier contests. South Carolina became an early-nominating contest to address those concerns.

“The conversation about the early states happens every four years and this year is no different,” New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said in a statement to The Hill. “Successful candidates come out of New Hampshire stronger for having been here and ready for the fight ahead. This is what Presidents have experienced for generations, and it is why New Hampshire will retain its first-in-the-nation primary in 2024 and beyond.”

Update at 4:08 p.m.