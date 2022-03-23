DNC launches ad hitting Republicans over Ron Johnson health care comments in key states

The Democratic National Committee launched a four-figure digital ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonDemocrats turn to state parties to personalize appeals to voters Marianne Williamson endorses Tom Nelson in Wisconsin Senate race Senate GOP eyes Hunter Biden, Fauci probes after midterms MORE (R-Wis.) and Republicans in four key swing states over his recent comments about repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The ad buy will air in Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, marking the 12-year anniversary of the healthcare law.

The fifteen-second ad accuses Johnson and Republicans of still wanting to repeal the law, which Democrats say will result in higher healthcare costs, no protections for preexisting conditions, and higher prescription drug prices.

“After years of trying to gut Americans’ health care, every single House Republican voted against lowering prescription drug prices last fall, and now Senator Johnson has made clear that the next plank in Republicans’ economic agenda is to once again target Americans’ health care, rolling back protections for people with preexisting conditions, and making health care and prescription drugs more expensive," said DNC spokesperson Allyson Bayless.

Democrats have hammered Johnson over the past week for comments he made during a Breitbart News interview earlier this month in which he floated the idea of repealing and replacing the health care law as an example of how Republicans should ideally approach their agenda if they win back the White House and Congress.

“If we're for example, if we were going to repeal and replace Obamacare — I still think we need to fix our health-care system — we need to have the plan ahead of time so that once we get in office, we can implement it immediately, not knock around like we did last time and fail, Johnson told the Breitbart News Daily Podcast earlier this month.

Johnson later issued a statement saying he wasn’t suggesting repealing and replacing the health care law should be a priority but was rather using Republicans’ failure to do so as an example of how the GOP should be prepared to deliver what they run on.

However, Democrats have since used the comments to attack Johnson and other Republicans running in 2022. Democrats have also used Johnson's remarks to try to make health care a part of their midterm messaging, a strategy that worked for the party in 2018. Democrats are also campaigning on President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration to sanction hundreds of Russian lawmakers: report On The Money — White House previews new sanctions on Russia Energy & Environment — Republicans take voter campaign to gas stations MORE's legislative successes in the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure package.

Republicans, on the other hand, have focused on rising inflation, gas prices, crime, and the situation at the southern border, as part of their core messaging.

Johnson is facing one of the most closely watched Senate reelection bids this cycle. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates his race as a "toss-up."