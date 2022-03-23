Walker, Perdue, Greene, Clyde to speak at Trump rally in Georgia

Former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueAbrams files lawsuit arguing fundraising disadvantage in Georgia Republicans ramp up support for candidates snubbed by Trump Stacey Abrams makes cameo as United Earth president on 'Star Trek: Discovery' MORE (R-Ga.) and NFL star-turned-Senate candidate Herschel Walker are among the list of Republican candidates who will speak at former President Trump Donald TrumpFive takeaways as Jackson takes tough questions from GOP Raimondo announces deal with British counterpart on steel, aluminum tariffs Sanctions aimed at regime change in Russia, says Greek diplomat MORE’s rally in Georgia on Saturday.

The upcoming rally in Commerce, Ga. will also feature remarks from other Trump-backed candidates, including Georgia Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE, Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceHouse relearns history of legislative surprise rule Vernon Jones drops bid for Georgia governor to run for Congress Perdue proposes election police force in Georgia MORE, who is running to oust Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in a May primary.

The rally is the latest in a series of events by the former president to boost his roster of endorsed candidates.

While Walker is the heavy favorite in the GOP primary to take on Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockHealth Care — Schumer searches for path forward on COVID-19 aid Schumer says he supports bipartisan talks on bill to lower insulin costs GOP stepping up appeals to Black candidates, voters MORE (D-Ga.) this year, Perdue has so far struggled to pull ahead in his challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempAbrams files lawsuit arguing fundraising disadvantage in Georgia Democrats turn to state parties to personalize appeals to voters Republicans ramp up support for candidates snubbed by Trump MORE (R), a onetime Trump ally who drew the former president’s ire after he rebuffed his pleas to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.

While the roster of speakers at the rally isn’t surprising — all are staunch supporters of Trump — the event will put candidates like Walker and Perdue alongside firebrands like Greene, a first-term House member who has drawn criticism from within her own caucus, including recently for speaking at a white nationalist conference.

Trump’s rally on Saturday will also feature remarks from Vernon Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican who dropped out of the race for governor last month after Trump successfully convinced him to run instead for a U.S. House seat.