Walker, Perdue, Greene, Clyde to speak at Trump rally in Georgia

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and NFL star-turned-Senate candidate Herschel Walker are among the list of Republican candidates who will speak at former President Trump’s rally in Georgia on Saturday.

The upcoming rally in Commerce, Ga. will also feature remarks from other Trump-backed candidates, including Georgia Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice, who is running to oust Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in a May primary.

The rally is the latest in a series of events by the former president to boost his roster of endorsed candidates.

While Walker is the heavy favorite in the GOP primary to take on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this year, Perdue has so far struggled to pull ahead in his challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), a onetime Trump ally who drew the former president’s ire after he rebuffed his pleas to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.

While the roster of speakers at the rally isn’t surprising — all are staunch supporters of Trump — the event will put candidates like Walker and Perdue alongside firebrands like Greene, a first-term House member who has drawn criticism from within her own caucus, including recently for speaking at a white nationalist conference.

Trump’s rally on Saturday will also feature remarks from Vernon Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican who dropped out of the race for governor last month after Trump successfully convinced him to run instead for a U.S. House seat.