Fundraiser for Cheney challenger to be hosted by over 100 House Republicans

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – More than 100 House Republicans are slated to host a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's Morning Report - All eyes on Supreme Court Cheney: Use of chemical weapons by Russia should be considered 'red line' Sunday shows preview: Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Ukraine conflict continues MORE’s (R-Wyo.) main primary challenger Harriet Hageman.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcConnell: Republicans supporting Putin are 'lonely voices' GOP rises to meet Ukraine challenge to define itself Ginni Thomas's activism sparks ethics questions for Supreme Court justice MORE (R-Calif.) told The Daily Caller about the event on Thursday. A Republican source confirmed news of the fundraiser to The Hill.

The event is set to be held at the home of longtime McCarthy advisor and Republican fundraiser Jeff Miller Jefferson (Jeff) Bingham MillerBottom line Corporations seek to rebuild bridges with GOP objectors ahead of midterms Portland names pedestrian overpass after Ned Flanders MORE on March 30.

The fundraiser marks a unified effort by House Republicans to oust one of their own members. Cheney irked many in her own caucus last year after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive takeaways as Jackson takes tough questions from GOP Raimondo announces deal with British counterpart on steel, aluminum tariffs Sanctions aimed at regime change in Russia, says Greek diplomat MORE for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Despite the backlash within her own party, Cheney has continued to criticize Trump. She is currently serving as one of only two Republican members on the House select committee charged with investigating the events of Jan. 6.

While Trump has vowed to campaign against any Republican who broke with him after the Jan. 6 riot, he has singled Cheney out for particularly fierce criticism. The former president endorsed Hagement last September after meeting with several of Cheney’s other Republican challengers.

News of the fundraiser for Hageman comes as House Republicans gather in Florida for their annual retreat, where McCarthy is hoping to unify members around cohesive policy message ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when the GOP is hoping to recapture its majority in the House.