trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Fundraiser for Cheney challenger to be hosted by over 100 House Republicans

by Max Greenwood - 03/23/22 4:09 PM ET
Associated Press/Mead Gruver
In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in Casper, Wyo. Former President Donald Trump has chosen Hageman, a favored candidate in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal critics. That’s according to a person familiar with his decision who spoke…

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – More than 100 House Republicans are slated to host a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) main primary challenger Harriet Hageman.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told The Daily Caller about the event on Thursday. A Republican source confirmed news of the fundraiser to The Hill. 

The event is set to be held at the home of longtime McCarthy advisor and Republican fundraiser Jeff Miller on March 30.

The fundraiser marks a unified effort by House Republicans to oust one of their own members. Cheney irked many in her own caucus last year after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Despite the backlash within her own party, Cheney has continued to criticize Trump. She is currently serving as one of only two Republican members on the House select committee charged with investigating the events of Jan. 6. 

While Trump has vowed to campaign against any Republican who broke with him after the Jan. 6 riot, he has singled Cheney out for particularly fierce criticism. The former president endorsed Hagement last September after meeting with several of Cheney’s other Republican challengers.

News of the fundraiser for Hageman comes as House Republicans gather in Florida for their annual retreat, where McCarthy is hoping to unify members around cohesive policy message ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when the GOP is hoping to recapture its majority in the House.

Tags 2022 midterms Donald Trump Fundraiser GOP retreat Harriet Hageman Jeff Miller Kevin McCarthy Liz Cheney Wyoming politics

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  3. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  4. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  5. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  6. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  7. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  8. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  11. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  12. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  13. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  14. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  15. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  16. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  17. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  18. Democrats need to get out of their...
Load more

Video

See all Video