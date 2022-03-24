Stefanik says Putin 'is committing genocide'

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikA more unified House GOP aims to get everyone on same page AARP celebrates turning 50 like no other, and so will we House eyes advantages of proxy voting beyond pandemic MORE (R-N.Y.) on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinDefense & National Security — US says Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine European gas prices jump after Putin says 'unfriendly' countries must pay in rubles Zelensky calls for global rallies to stand with Ukraine MORE of genocide and war crimes in his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin is an authoritarian, he is committing genocide, he is a war criminal,” Stefanik told reporters at the House GOP’s annual retreat in Florida. “The House Republican caucus has been consistent in this.”

Stefanik’s remarks came little more than a week after President Biden Joe BidenBiden asks Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit council or be ousted Defense & National Security — US says Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine NYC mayor to lift vaccine mandate requirements on performers and athletes: report MORE called Putin a war criminal and just a day after the U.S. made the formal determination that the Russian military has committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Stefanik and other House Republican leaders are hoping to use the three-day retreat outside of Jacksonville to hone the GOP’s messaging and unify the Republican conference around a singular agenda ahead of the November midterm elections, when the party will have a shot at recapturing control of the House.

Her hardline remarks on Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marked a clear effort to stake out a clear stance on the crisis.

While most Republicans have been vocal champions of U.S. efforts to support Ukraine, some in the party’s far-right flank – Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE or Madison Cawthorn, for instance — have been more equivocal in their stance and have at times gone as far as to echo Russian talking points.

Cawthorn drew intense criticism earlier this month after he described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “thug.” That comment drew a rebuke from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy draws contrast with McConnell over releasing GOP agenda Fundraiser for Cheney challenger to be hosted by over 100 House Republicans The Hill's Morning Report - Jackson fends off attacks; Biden to Europe MORE (R-Calif.) who called Cawthorn’s remark “wrong.”