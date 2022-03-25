South Carolina candidate to ex-Trump aide: 'You really are a true piece of 's---'

A Trump-backed Republican House candidate in South Carolina called a former top official in the Trump administration “a true piece of shit” in a private text unearthed by The State.

In a series of texts between congressional candidate Katie Arrington and former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Arrington insulted Mulvaney with the four-letter word in a Monday morning text that the newspaper obtained and reviewed on Wednesday.

“You really are a true piece of shit,” Arrington texted Mulvaney, according to screenshots provided by The State.

“Ha! You have no idea. What did I do now?” the former Trump official responded.

“You’re just not the person I thought you were,” Arrington replied back, later referencing texts from 2018 she said she would not share to “make you look like a jack ass.”

“Because then you would really would look like the piece of shit that you turning out to be,” she added.

Mulvaney, who represented South Carolina's 5th District from 2011 to 2017, fired back that Arrington “might be unstable” and sent a winking emoji after pointing out punctuation problems in her texts.

Arrington continued to text, at one point referring to Mulvaney's departure as chief of staff and appointment as U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

“Nope just can’t stand two faced folks,” Arrington texted. “No wonder you were fired and as an Irish catholic sent to Northern Ireland.”

“And now we have religion,” Mulvaney fired back.

Catholics have long been a minority in Northern Ireland, though the gap with Protestants has been closing.

“Again: you may be unfit for office. Seriously. It may be time for some deep introspection,” he added, to which Arrington replied “ditto” and “pls.”

The newspaper noted that the exchange came close to four hours after NBC News published a story in which Mulvaney weighed in on Arrington’s campaign.

“She’s not the best candidate by any stretch of imagination," Mulvaney told NBC News. "And I guess it’s enough for Donald Trump that she’s not Nancy Mace Nancy MaceA more unified House GOP aims to get everyone on same page Republicans ramp up support for candidates snubbed by Trump Schiff: Russian invasion should be 'final death' of Nord Stream 2 MORE."

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is the incumbent being challenged by Arrington. Mace has at times criticized former President Trump, who has fired back at her.

Sharing The State’s story on Twitter, Mulvaney further slammed Arrington.

“In 2018 Katie Arrington lost SC-1 because she was unable to unite Republicans after a nasty primary. Sounds like she hasn't learned much from that,” Mulvaney tweeted. “If this is your response to someone supporting your GOP opponent, maybe politics isn't for you.”

Chris D’Anna, a spokesperson for Arrington’s campaign, alleged Mulvaney had leaked the text message exchange and called him and Mace “leaders of the Never Trump Movement.”

“It’s disappointing that Mick would leak the contents of a private conversation. Mick Mulvaney and Nancy Mace teaming up together is par for the course, considering they both used President Trump to advance their own careers, only to stab him in the back,” D’Anna said in a statement. “We wish them nothing but the best in their quest to be the leaders of the Never Trump Movement.”

The Hill has reached out to Actum LLC, where Mulvaney is a co-chair, for comment.

Updated at 10:08 a.m.