House GOP campaign arm adds new seats to target list

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) announced it is adding more House seats to its target list on Wednesday following developments in redistricting.

The new seats include California’s 13th and 26th districts, Colorado’s 8th district, Florida’s 14th and 22nd districts, Illinois’ 11th district, Michigan’s 10th district, Montana’s first district, North Carolina’s sixth, 13th and 14th districts, New Mexico’s first district, Ohio’s 9th district, Texas’ 38th district, Nevada’s first district, and Oregon’s sixth district. Nine of the seats are open.

The latest move from House Republicans shows the party’s growing confidence that they can take back the House in November.

“Republicans have the message, the candidates, and the resources needed to take back the majority,” NRCC Chair Tom Emmer said in a statement. “Vulnerable Democrats who chose not to retire will be shown no mercy.”

The updated target list, which now consists of 72 Democrats, comes as the redistricting process takes place in a number of states. Florida’s 14th and 22nd districts do not have final maps yet, so the committee said it relied on the old lines.

Republicans say they feel confident as a result of factors including President Biden’s low approval ratings and sky high inflation. Additionally, the party in power in the White House historically tends to lose seats during the president’s first midterm cycle.

Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released to The Hill on Monday showed Republicans leading Democrats on the generic ballot 53 to 47 percent. Additionally, during their annual retreat last week, House Republicans were briefed on an internal survey from the NRCC that showed the GOP with a 4-point lead over Democrats on the generic ballot.