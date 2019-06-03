GOP women's super PAC blasts 'out of touch' candidate in NC runoff

A Republican women's super PAC launched a 30-second ad Monday framing state Rep. Greg Murphy as an "out of touch" politician ahead of a North Carolina GOP runoff for a House seat.

The Winning For Women Action Fund is backing Joan Perry (R), a pediatrician and self-described "political outsider," in the congressional runoff set to take place July 9.

The winner of the GOP runoff will face former Greenvill, N.C., Mayor Allen Thomas (D) in the Sept. 10 general election, but will be an overwhelming favorite in a Republican stronghold district.

"Greg Murphy just another out of touch tax and spend politician," the ad states.

The ad also paints Perry as the more conservative candidate, saying Murphy had "praise" for portions of ObamaCare and had previously criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers to depart administration The Guardian editorial board says Trump is 'not welcome' in U.K. ahead of his first state visit Kushner casts doubt on the ability of Palestinians to govern themselves MORE as "the worst top of the ticket in our history."

Winning For Women's Perry ad follows a recent House Republican push to recruit more women, especially in suburban districts lost to Democrats in the 2018 midterm.

Democrats elected a record 35 women to the House lat year, whereas Republicans elected just one, Rep. Carol Miller Carol Devine MillerGOP amps up efforts to recruit women candidates Kerry goes after Trump over climate on Capitol Hill Overnight Energy: Interior pick heads toward Senate confirmation | Dems want probe into nominee's role on pesticide report | House climate panel holds first hearing MORE (R-W.V.).

Murphy and Perry are vying for a House seat that was left open after Rep. Walter Jones Walter Beaman JonesGOP amps up efforts to recruit women candidates The Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi remains firm despite new impeachment push Ex-Greenville mayor wins Dem primary in North Carolina, GOP candidates head to runoff MORE (R) died in February. Jones had held the seat since 1995.