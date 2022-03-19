trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Coronavirus Report

China records first COVID-19 deaths in over a year

by Natalie Prieb - 03/19/22 10:54 AM ET
getty: A medical worker takes a swab from a previously recovered COVID-19 coronavirus patient in Wuhan, China on March 14, 2020

China reported its first coronavirus deaths in over a year on Saturday as the country combats a major uptick in cases.

Two deaths were reported in the province of Jilin, which prohibited its population from traveling out of the area due to a surge in cases, The New York Times reported. 

China, which reported 3,844 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, reinstated safety measures last week to curb the spread of the virus.

The country urged residents not to leave Beijing and shut down schools in Shanghai. Most of the new cases have been located in Jilin, according to the Times.

Two of mainland China’s biggest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, also imposed new restrictions earlier this week as a result of the surge in cases.

China adheres to a “zero tolerance” policy, identifying and isolating every case of COVID-19 and conducting mass testing in cities and towns. The strategy has reportedly prevented higher death rates seen in other countries. 

The last COVID-19 death recorded in China was in January 2021, though some experts suspect that deaths since that time may have gone unreported by officials, according to the paper. 

More than 25,000 cases have been reported by China in the last few weeks, the majority of which stem from the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of the omicron strain.

Tags China China coronavirus coronavirus case surge COVID-19 covid-19 death rates

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  6. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  7. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  11. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  15. ‘The words of a president...
  16. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video