trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Teachers union chief agrees to testify at House COVID-19 hearing

by Lexi Lonas - 04/10/23 12:41 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 04/10/23 12:41 PM ET
American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten
Annabelle Gordon
American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to discuss the American Teacher Act.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president has agreed to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in April, the union confirmed to The Hill. 

Randi Weingarten accepted the invitation from Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) in a hearing centered around Weingarten and the AFT’s alleged role in school closures. 

The hearing, titled “The Consequences of School Closures, Part 2: The President of the American Federation of Teachers Ms. Randi Weingarten,” will take place on April 26 as a follow-up to a hearing in March that focused on the consequences of school closures. 

Wenstrup said the hearing will “delve into the role Ms. Weingarten and the AFT played in editing the CDC’s school reopening guidance and keeping schools closed longer than necessary.”

Last month, Wenstrup sent letters to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AFT and 14 other non-governmental groups requesting communications the groups had with the CDC regarding guidance to keeping schools closed during the pandemic. 

Who was responsible for the prolonged school closures during the pandemic was the main focus of the March hearing, when lawmakers debated if the teachers unions or the Trump administration should take responsibility. 

“When we see something that doesn’t look like it’s not right, it usually is follow the money and you can figure out exactly why this stuff happened, so I’m excited about looking into this and finding out exactly what drove all of this, where that money went and who made these decisions,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) said at the last hearing.

Weingarten previously rejected an invitation to testify to the House committee last year, citing the last-minute notification as the reason. 

It can be expected Republicans will not go easy on Weingarten as many have cited her and other teachers unions as the reason schools stayed closed during the pandemic for longer than the party felt needed. 

Weingarten has not been shy to fire back at Republican lawmakers, blaming the Trump administration for the prolonged closures and celebrating Biden for reopening schools. 

Tags AFT Brad Wenstrup CDC COVID-19 Randi Weingarten Randi Weingarten school closures

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  5. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  6. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  7. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  8. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  9. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  10. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  11. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  12. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
  13. Democrats reconstruct blue wall in lead-up to 2024
  14. Top highlights from White House correspondents’ dinner
  15. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  16. Here are the most affordable states for retirees
  17. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  18. Trump, Biden seek safe spaces far from debate stage
Load more

Video

See all Video