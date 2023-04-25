AP African American studies course undergoing changes

College Board announced on Monday that the AP African American studies course will undergo some changes after it was enveloped in controversy earlier this year.

The scholars and experts in charge of the content for the AP African American course have “decided they will make changes to the latest course framework,” with the “details of those changes” happening over the next few months, according to College Board.

The announcement comes after the organization and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) went to battle earlier this year after Florida rejected the new AP course.

Back in January, DeSantis said the course was indoctrination and not suitable for the state of Florida.

In response, the education nonprofit defended its course but also shortly after announced changes that took care of some of the concerns by Republicans, such as removing topics like Black queer studies and Black scholars association with Critical Race Theory.

College Board said the changes were in the works for months and not the response to any political backlash, but they were still highly criticized for what appeared to be changes made in order to quell DeSantis’s criticisms.

“In embarking on this effort, access was our driving principle—both access to a discipline that has not been widely available to high school students, and access for as many of those students as possible,” the organization said Monday in it’s announcement. “Regrettably, along the way those dual access goals have come into conflict.”

The AP African American studies course was under a pilot program this academic year in 60 schools. Next school year, the course will be in 800 schools for 16,000 students.

After DeSantis rejected the course, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) ordered his state to review the contents of the class to determine whether it was appropriate for his state’s students.

“The updated framework, shaped by the development committee and subject matter experts from AP, will ensure that those students who do take this course will get the most holistic possible introduction to African American Studies,” College Board said.