trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

National Education Association endorses Biden reelection bid

by Lexi Lonas - 04/27/23 9:36 AM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 04/27/23 9:36 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks during an event to honor the National Education Association 2023 Teacher of the Year award recipient Union High School math teacher Rebecka Peterson of Tulsa, Okla., in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 24, 2023.

The National Education Association (NEA) on Wednesday announced its support for President Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. 

Becky Pringle, president of the NEA, released a video on Twitter calling Biden “the most pro-public education president in modern history.”

“I am honored to announce that the three million members of the NEA proudly recommend President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for reelection,” she said. 

It is not a surprise the nation’s largest labor union endorsed Biden again, as they did so in the 2020 election. 

Throughout his presidency, the teachers union lauded Biden for his education initiatives such as the money towards education in the American Rescue Plan and for prioritizing educators for the COVID-19 vaccines. 

“For so many Americans, President Biden included, the people who’ve made the biggest difference in their lives are teachers. President Biden is honored to have earned the trust of the National Education Association’s three million members,” Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign said in response to the NEA’s endorsement. 

“From investing in teacher pay, to expanding Registered Apprenticeship Programs to address the educator shortage, to defending the rights of students to learn in environments free of gun violence, the President has proven that he stands with America’s teachers and students,” he added. 

Most recently, President Biden hosted Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson at the White House and went after Republicans for book bans and their debt ceiling proposal that cuts funding to education programs. 

“There are MAGA politicians who want to take our nation backward. They ignore the vast majority of parents, especially Black and Brown parents, as they attack our public schools, ban books and censor educators,” Pringle said.

Tags Becky Pringle Biden 2024 biden 2024 Joe Biden National Education Association NEA NEA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  4. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  5. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  8. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  9. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  10. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
  13. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  14. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  15. House approves Republican debt limit plan in win for McCarthy, GOP
  16. US economy grew 1.1 percent in the first quarter, much slower than expected
  17. South Korean president serenades White House crowd with ‘American Pie’
  18. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
Load more

Video

See all Video