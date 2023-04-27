trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

One in four high school students identify as LGBTQ

by Lexi Lonas - 04/27/23 3:35 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 04/27/23 3:35 PM ET
LGBTQ flag
AP/Jose Luis Magana
File – With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag as they participant in a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday, July, 19, 2022, to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that…

One in four high school students identify as LGBTQ, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. 

In 2021, 75.5 percent of high school students self-identified as heterosexual, the CDC’s 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) found. 

Among high school students, 12.2 percent self-identified as bisexual, 5.2 percent as questioning, 3.9 percent as other, 3.2 percent as gay or lesbian and 1.8 percent said they didn’t understand the question. 

The CDC says the number of LGBTQ students went from 11 percent in 2015 to 26 percent in 2021.

The health organization said a potential reason for the increase in LGBTQ students could be from their wording around students who are questioning their sexuality. 

“Increases in the percentage of LGBQ+ students in YRBSS 2021 might be a result of changes in question wording to include students identifying as questioning, ‘I am not sure about my sexual identity (questioning),’ or other, ‘I describe my sexual identity in some other way,’” the report reads. 

Among the high school students, 57 percent have had no sexual contact in their lives, 34.6 percent had sexual contact with someone of the opposite sex, 6 percent had sexual contact with both sexes and only 2.4 percent had sexual contact with only the same sex. 

The CDC surveyed 17,508 students in 152 schools around the country.

Tags high school students LGBTQ students LGBTQ students

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. Trump legal team asks House Intel for 'legislative solution' amid Mar-a-Lago ...
  4. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  5. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  6. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  7. Greene: ‘I didn’t come to Washington to be a performer’
  8. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  9. Montana governor’s nonbinary son calls on him to reject anti-trans bills
  10. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  11. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  12. Dwyane Wade says his family left Florida because they ‘would not be ...
  13. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  14. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  15. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  16. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  17. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  18. What to know about new Arcturus COVID variant
Load more

Video

See all Video