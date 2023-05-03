trending:

Education

Dip in history, civics scores recorded among eighth graders, echoing losses in reading, math

by Lexi Lonas - 05/03/23 10:28 AM ET
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is pictured in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 24, 2022.

Both American history and civics scores have taken a big dip among eighth graders, according to findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released Wednesday. 

Eighth graders had a 2-point decrease in average civics scores in 2022 compared to 2018, before the pandemic, making the scores comparable to those in 1998, according to the assessment — also known as the Nation’s Report Card. 1998 was the first year civics assessments were given. 

U.S. history scores for eighth graders fell even further. The average score dropped 5 points in 2022 compared to 2018 and 9 points compared to scores in 2014. 

“We’re not putting a value there, and we’re not saying this is something that they really need to be active, informed and engaged in as they grow,” Kerry Sautner, chief learning officer at the nonprofit National Constitution Center, told The Associated Press

The drop in scores echoes similar findings from the fall Nation’s Report Card, which found students had lost two decades of advancing in reading and math.

The report does not speculate why the drops in civics and U.S. history occurred, but Education Secretary Miguel Cardona did take aim at Republicans who have been playing a more heavy hand in what they want to be taught in these courses. 

“It tells us that now is not the time for politicians to try to extract double-digit cuts to education funding, nor is it the time to limit what students learn in U.S. history and civics classes,” Cardona said in a statement. 

“We need to provide every student with rich opportunities to learn about America’s history and understand the U.S. Constitution and how our system of government works. Banning history books and censoring educators from teaching these important subjects does our students a disservice and will move America in the wrong direction,” he added.

