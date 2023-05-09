trending:

Education

Florida approves social studies textbook list after changes to racial, social justice references

by Jared Gans - 05/09/23 8:47 PM ET
The Florida Department of Education announced a list of textbooks approved for social studies curricula in K-12 schools in the state after having certain references to topics like Black Lives Matter and social justice changed. 

The department said in a release on Tuesday that it has approved 66 out of 101 materials that have been submitted for approval, and those materials are now available for sale to school districts. It said only 19 of the submitted materials were initially eligible for approval because the others contained “inaccurate material, errors and other information that was not aligned” with state law. 

The release states that the department has worked directly with publishers to update their materials to comply with Florida’s “rigorous standards.” 

“To uphold our exceptional standards, we must ensure our students and teachers have the highest quality materials available – materials that focus on historical facts and are free from inaccuracies or ideological rhetoric,” Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said in the release. 

The approval process for the updated textbooks comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has made pushing against what he considers to be “wokeness” in the state’s education system one of his top initiatives as governor. 

DeSantis signed what has become commonly known as the “Stop WOKE Act” last year to prohibit education in schools that could make students feel they have “personal responsibility” for past wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin. 

The department’s website lists several examples of content that materials previously contained that caused them to be rejected for use in schools. 

One example shows a paragraph that suggested parents or guardians talk to their children about why some citizens are choosing to “Take a Knee” during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism was removed. The book was designed for grades kindergarten to fifth grade, and the passage was removed because it was considered “not age appropriate.” 

Another change was made in a book for grades six through eight that discusses socialism and planned economies. The book previously stated that the goal of a socialist economy was to “keep things nice and even” and that they might “promote greater equality among people while still providing a fully functioning government-supervised economy.” 

That section was changed to refer to that system as “planned economies,” stating that in these systems, “The central planning authority decides what goods and services to produce, in what quantities, and at what prices. These decisions may be based on the government’s priorities, not based on what consumers want or need.” 

It also includes criticisms of this system. 

In another instance, a mention of the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 murder of George Floyd was entirely removed in a book for grades six to eight for being considered “unsolicited topics.” 

The state announced last year that numerous math textbooks would be banned for references to “prohibited topics” like critical race theory and “Social Emotional Learning.”

