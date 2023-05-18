trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Professor attempts to fail students after falsely accusing them of using ChatGPT to cheat

by Lexi Lonas - 05/18/23 12:48 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 05/18/23 12:48 PM ET
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
An employee demonstrates a search feature integration of a browser with OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, on Feb. 7, 2023, in Redmond, Wash.

A professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce attempted to fail all his students in an animal science class after he incorrectly concluded they used ChatGPT to complete their assignments, according to multiple reports. 

Jared Mumm sent an email to his class on Monday as students were finishing up for the semester, claiming he discovered they all used artificial intelligence on their essays, The Washington Post and Rolling Stone reported. 

A Reddit post of the alleged email says Mumm would be giving everyone an incomplete after he discovered students used “Chat GTP,” a misspelling of the technology he used several times. 

The professor says he ran the last three assignments all the students did through ChatGPT two times to ensure he knows they cheated.

“I will not grade chat Gpt s—,” Mumm allegedly said to one student in a screenshot provided to Post. 

Other plagiarism detection companies, such as the popular Turnitin, have introduced AI detection into their platforms, but ChatGPT is not capable of reliably detecting if an essay was written by itself. 

The school has said the incident had not led any students to fail or not be allowed to graduate, but at least one student came forward and said they used ChatGPT at other points in the class. 

“Jared Mumm, the class professor, is working individually with students regarding their last written assignments. Some students received a temporary grade of ‘X’ — which indicates ‘incomplete’ — to allow the professor and students time to determine whether AI was used to write their assignments and, if so, at what level,” the school said in a statement. 

Rolling Stone reports some students have already sent in evidence and timestamps from Google Documents to prove they wrote their own essays. 

“We’ve been through a lot to get these degrees,” one student told The Post. “The thought of my hard work not being acknowledged, and my character being questioned. … It just really frustrated me.”

The university added in its statement it is “developing policies to address the use or misuse of AI technology in the classroom.”

The Hill has reached out to Mumm for further comment.

Tags ChatGPT ChatGPT cheating

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  3. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  10. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  11. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  12. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  13. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  14. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  15. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  16. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  17. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
Load more

Video

See all Video