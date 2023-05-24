Texas bill that would have required Ten Commandments in schools fails

A Texas House bill that would have required the Ten Commandments to be posted in public school classrooms failed Tuesday after missing its deadline.

The bill, which passed in the Texas Senate, would have required a poster with the Ten Commandments that was big enough for anyone in the classroom to see and read.

The legislation passed the Senate in April and was required to be voted on in the House by Tuesday night, or else it would be dead for this session, which is set to conclude next Monday.

Although House lawmakers did not bring up the bill for a vote, it sparked a vigorous debate about the separation of church and state and what is acceptable inside public school classrooms.

The bill was part of a broader push to increase religion in schools. Another pending bill would employ chaplains to work in schools in the 2023-24 school year.

The push for more religion in schools comes after the Supreme Court ruled last year in favor of a football coach who prayed at the 50-yard line with his players.