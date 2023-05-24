trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Texas bill that would have required Ten Commandments in schools fails

by Lexi Lonas - 05/24/23 10:13 AM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 05/24/23 10:13 AM ET
Texas State Capitol Building in Austin. (Stock/Getty Images)

A Texas House bill that would have required the Ten Commandments to be posted in public school classrooms failed Tuesday after missing its deadline. 

The bill, which passed in the Texas Senate, would have required a poster with the Ten Commandments that was big enough for anyone in the classroom to see and read. 

The legislation passed the Senate in April and was required to be voted on in the House by Tuesday night, or else it would be dead for this session, which is set to conclude next Monday.

Although House lawmakers did not bring up the bill for a vote, it sparked a vigorous debate about the separation of church and state and what is acceptable inside public school classrooms. 

The bill was part of a broader push to increase religion in schools. Another pending bill would employ chaplains to work in schools in the 2023-24 school year. 

The push for more religion in schools comes after the Supreme Court ruled last year in favor of a football coach who prayed at the 50-yard line with his players.

Tags ten commandments ten commandments Texas legislature

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  3. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  4. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  5. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  6. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  7. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  8. Sanders calls on Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling 
  9. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  10. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  11. Tucker Carlson most popular individual Americans follow for news: survey
  12. Chinese citizens sue Florida over law that bans them from home, land ownership
  13. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  14. McCarthy: Debt ceiling negotiators will ‘try to finish’ deal at White House
  15. Watch live: Education officials testify on student loan forgiveness before ...
  16. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  17. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
  18. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
Load more

Video

See all Video