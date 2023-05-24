trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Texas passes bill to let chaplains serve as counselors in schools

by Lexi Lonas - 05/24/23 6:36 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 05/24/23 6:36 PM ET
Texas State Capitol Building in Austin.
Getty Images

Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that will allow unlicensed chaplains into schools to serve in school counseling positions. 

The law, passed in a 84-60 vote in the state House Wednesday, will allow school districts to decide whether they want a chaplain who isn’t certified by the state working alongside counselors and mental health services in their schools. 

The legislation already passed the Texas Senate and now will go to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who is likely to sign it into law. 

The bill allows schools to use a volunteer or employ chaplains “to provide support, services, and programs for students as assigned by the board of trustees of the district or the governing body of the school.”

A school district can use funds allocated for school safety and security to support chaplains in their role, the same funds used for other counselors. 

Schools now have six months to vote on policies to either deny or allow chaplains into their schools. The act takes effect for the 2023-2024 school year. 

The passage marks the latest battle in Texas over religion in school, with a bill requiring the Ten Commandments to be hung in public school classrooms failing on Tuesday. 

“The same Texas politicians trying to control what students think — by banning books and censoring curricula — now want to dictate what students worship,” the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas tweeted.

“Enjoying the freedom to decide whether and how to be religious is a core part of what makes us Texan. #SB763 must be stopped,” they added. 

The debate over the bill in the Texas House got heated before its final approval, with state Rep. Cole Hefner (R) defending his legislation. 

“I think it’s preposterous that members in here would defend the acts of certain inappropriate drag shows in our schools and inappropriate materials in our libraries and then have the audacity to say [chaplains in schools] are a problem,” Hefner said. 

If signed into law, it is likely to come under a barrage of legal issues. Supporters are feeling confident, however, after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a football coach praying with his players on the field last year.

Tags Greg Abbott Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  4. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  5. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  6. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  7. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  8. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
  9. Biden trolls DeSantis over glitchy 2024 launch on Twitter Spaces
  10. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  11. Tech issues plague Musk, DeSantis Twitter Spaces
  12. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  13. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  14. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  15. DeSantis launches 2024 bid against Trump
  16. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  17. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  18. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
Load more

Video

See all Video