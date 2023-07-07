trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

UNC to offer free tuition to some students following Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

by Nick Robertson - 07/07/23 7:18 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/07/23 7:18 PM ET
A pedestrian walks through campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. in March 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some in-state students after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions, the school announced Friday.

In-state students whose families make less than $80,000 per year will receive free tuition starting with the 2024 incoming class; the average price of tuition at UNC is about $9,000 per year for in-state students.

“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement to students.

The Supreme Court said the university’s affirmative action process — the use of race as a factor in college admissions — violates the Equal Protections Clause of the 14th Amendment. The admissions process prioritized applicants from minority backgrounds.

“Our responsibility to comply with the law does not mean we will abandon our fundamental values as a university,” he added. “We are and will remain passionately public, and we will ensure that every student who earns admission to Carolina can come here and thrive,” Guskiewicz said.

Due to the ruling, universities will be restricted on asking perspective students about their race. However, applicants can choose to disclose their race and how that has impacted their lives, if they wish.

Harvard University’s admissions program was also struck down in the pair of court decisions.

“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

The rulings were harshly criticized by the academic community and advocates for the Black community; the Congressional Black Caucus called the rulings a “backlash to progress.”

“By delivering a decision on affirmative action so radical as to deny young people seeking an education equal opportunity in our education system, the Supreme Court has thrown into question its own legitimacy,” the group’s statement reads. 

Tags affirmative action College tuition Supreme Court UNC University of North Carolina

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  2. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  3. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  4. Trump says he’ll cancel every Biden policy ‘brutalizing our ...
  5. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  6. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  7. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  8. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  9. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  10. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  11. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  12. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  13. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  14. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  15. Fox retracts story on Trump, Price
  16. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  17. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  18. Tucker Carlson says he’s ‘not angry’ about being fired: ‘I wish Fox ...
Load more