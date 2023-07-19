Stanford president resigns amid scrutiny of his scientific research

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced Wednesday that he would resign from his post after an independent investigation found “serious flaws” in some of the research he oversaw decades earlier.

The panel of experts, which formed in January to look into allegations of research misconduct, found that Tessier-Lavigne did not personally engage in any fraud or manipulation of research data, nor did he have any knowledge of the malpractice going on in the lab.

Still, the report found that on various occasions, when concerns about his papers emerged, Tessier-Lavigne “failed to decisively and forthrightly correct mistakes in the scientific record.”

In a statement Wednesday addressed to the “Stanford Community,” Tessier-Lavigne said he was “gratified” the panel found he did not engage in fraud but said he accepted the panel’s conclusions that there were things he “should have done better” to address mistakes.

“I agree that in some instances I should have been more diligent when seeking corrections, and I regret that I was not. The Panel’s review also identified instances of manipulation of research data by others in my lab. Although I was unaware of these issues, I want to be clear that I take responsibility for the work of my lab members,” he said in his announcement.

The panel examined 12 papers, seven of which listed Tessier-Lavigne as a nonprincipal author. The panel said, for those papers, he did not have any knowledge of the manipulation of research, did not have a role in the preparation of data that have been publicly challenged and “was not in a position where a reasonable scientist would be expected to have detected any such misconduct.”

For the five papers that listed Tessier-Lavigne as a principal author, at least four found apparent manipulation of the data by others. The panel concluded, however, that Tessier-Lavigne “did not have actual knowledge of the manipulation of research data that occurred in his lab and was not reckless in failing to identify such manipulation prior to publication.”

Tessier-Lavigne said in his statement Wednesday that he would retract three of the five papers and correct the other two papers.

The report also refuted a serious claim against Tessier-Lavigne, who was accused of covering up an investigation that found falsified data in a significant Alzheimer’s study from 2009. The report concluded that those allegations “appear to be mistaken” and that they did not find evidence that Tessier-Lavigne engaged in fraud.

The 2009 Alzheimer’s study, however, is one of the three papers Tessier-Lavigne said he would be retracting as a result of the report.

Tessier-Lavigne said his resignation will take effect Aug. 31. He will remain on faculty at Stanford and continue his scientific research on brain development and neurodegeneration.

“I expect there may be ongoing discussion about the report and its conclusions, at least in the near term, which could lead to debate about my ability to lead the University into the new academic year,” he wrote in the announcement.

“Stanford is greater than any one of us. It needs a president whose leadership is not hampered by such discussions. I therefore concluded that I should step down before the start of classes. This decision is rooted in my respect for the University and its community and my unwavering commitment to doing what I believe is in the best interests of Stanford,” he added.