Congressional Democrats push to end legacy admissions

by Lexi Lonas - 07/26/23 5:14 PM ET
Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Congressional Democrats on Wednesday pushed back on legacy admissions by introducing legislation that would end the practice at universities across the country. 

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) teamed up to introduce the Fair College Admissions for Students Act that would end the practice of schools giving a boost in admissions to students who have familial ties to the university. 

Legacy admissions more commonly benefit students who are rich or white and are often practiced at the top universities in the country.

“All students deserve an equitable chance to be admitted to institutions of higher education, but many are overlooked in the admissions process due to the historically elitist and racist legacy and donor admissions practices at colleges across the country,” Bowman said. 

Legacy admissions have come under increased criticism since the Supreme Court ruled in June that affirmative action in college admissions processes is no longer allowed.

“Though the Supreme Court gutted race-conscious college admissions, make no mistake, affirmative action is still alive and well for children of alumni and major donors, and taxpayers shouldn’t be funding it. As the first in my family to go to college, I know the struggles facing students whose parents have never been through the process before or don’t have the money for expensive test prep or advisors to help them craft the perfect essay,” Merkley said. 

“Children of donors and alumni may be excellent students and well-qualified, but they are the last people who should get an additional leg up in the complicated and competitive college admissions process,” he added.

The legislation would reform the Higher Education Act of 1965 to cut off federal funding to institutions that continue to give advantages in admissions to students who are related to others who went to the same college, or who provided money to the school.

It’s possible the push could win some bipartisan support.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is running to be the Republican presidential nominee, indicated shortly after the Supreme Court ruling that he believes legacy admissions should go. 

Some top universities like M.I.T. have already banned the practice, but many such as Yale and Harvard still continue it.

