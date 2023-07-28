trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Texas teachers fired for attending drag show: report

by Liz Jassin - 07/28/23 2:44 PM ET
by Liz Jassin - 07/28/23 2:44 PM ET

 

  • Kristi Maris taught at First Baptist Academy for 19 years
  • "I feel like we were treated like criminals": Maris
  • 'They're entertainers. I would've never thought ... this would happen.'

 

  • Kristi Maris taught at First Baptist Academy for 19 years
  • "I feel like we were treated like criminals": Maris
  • 'They're entertainers. I would've never thought ... this would happen.'

HOUSTON  (NewsNation) — Two teachers in the Houston area were reportedly fired this month for attending a drag show, the Chron in Houston reported.

Kristi Maris and her co-worker attended a drag show at Hamburger Mary’s in downtown Houston. Maris shared photos on Facebook with the caption, “This was such a blast!” according to the Chron reporting.

Maris later received a call from First Baptist Academy, the school at which she had taught for 19 years, and was reportedly fired.

“I feel like we were treated like criminals,” Maris reportedly told a local ABC station.

When asked about the firing, the school responded that employees “will act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community,” ABC 13 reported.

Maris reportedly said she didn’t think a drag show violated the school guidelines.

“They’re entertainers. I would’ve never thought in a million years that this would happen. Never. We were in disbelief. We still are. We were heartbroken. We had relationships with parents and the kids, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to a lot of the kids,” Maris told ABC 13.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  2. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  3. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  4. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  5. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  6. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  7. Surprisingly strong economy shifts political calculations
  8. Does Ukraine have a second summer push up its sleeve?
  9. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  10. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  11. RFK Jr. says DHS denied request for Secret Service protection
  12. DeSantis on Trump pardon: Not good ‘for almost 80-year-old former ...
  13. Trump says it’s ‘unpleasant’ to discuss indictments with Melania
  14. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  15. Cohen to Mar-a-Lago co-defendants: 'Run' from Trump or 'end up behind bars'
  16. Trump attorneys fight requirement to review Mar-a-Lago evidence in a secure ...
  17. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  18. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
Load more