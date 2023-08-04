trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Senate Democrat raises concerns over blocking funds for hunting, archery classes

by Lexi Lonas - 08/04/23 10:10 AM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 08/04/23 10:10 AM ET
Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) speaks about health care for post-9/11 toxic-exposed veterans, Tuesday, Feb., 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) speaks about health care for post-9/11 toxic-exposed veterans, Tuesday, Feb., 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) sent a letter to the Department of Education on Wednesday raising concerns it is blocking funds for hunting and archery classes. 

Tester said in his letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona he discovered the department interpreted the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) in a way that doesn’t allow federal funds to be used for hunting and archery at U.S. schools.

The senator says this runs counter to the spirit of the bill and hurts his state, which has “long offered shooting sport and hunter safety classes that play an important role in teaching safety and personal responsibility to students.”

“Outdoor recreation is foundational to our western way of life and any reduction of federal support for these educational programs is unacceptable,” Tester, who is up for reelection next year, said. 

Tester, a moderate who sometimes breaks with the Biden administration, said BSCA makes it clear Congress wants the Department of Education to support initiatives in the Secondary Education Act of 1965, which includes hunting and archery. 

“The Department continues to implement the law as developed by Congress and continues to be open to engagement from Members regarding changes to this statutory language,” an Education Department spokesperson said. 

The senator stressed BSCA was developed in a bipartisan way to increase safety while “protecting law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights.”

He wants the department to “reconsider the interpretation [of] BSCA in a way that does not limit learning opportunities for students and does not present barriers to critical hunter safety courses.”

–Updated at 11:09 a.m.

Tags hunting Hunting Jon Tester Miguel Cardona

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  5. More Americans say they can never retire
  6. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  7. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  8. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  9. Is the Trump indictment constitutionally legitimate?
  10. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  11. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  12. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  13. Trump calls for Supreme Court help; Atlanta tightens security: Live updates
  14. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  15. GOP allies argue Trump can’t get fair trial from Obama appointee in DC
  16. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  17. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  18. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
Load more