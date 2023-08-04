trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Texas A&M settles with journalism professor after botched hiring attempt

by Lexi Lonas - 08/04/23 10:56 AM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 08/04/23 10:56 AM ET
Former Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences José Luis Bermúdez, left, welcomes Kathleen McElroy as the Department of Communication and Journalism's director of journalism at a ceremony in front of A&M's Academic Building, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas.
Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP
Former Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences José Luis Bermúdez, left, welcomes Kathleen McElroy as the Department of Communication and Journalism’s director of journalism at a ceremony in front of A&M’s Academic Building, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M University (TAMU) announced Thursday it has settled with journalism professor Kathleen McElroy for $1 million after her offer to receive tenure was derailed due to her work on diversity and inclusion. 

The university released an internal review of the situation after McElroy’s tenure offer to lead the journalism department fell apart and turned into a one-year nontenured position. 

The investigation found the offer was changed due to political reasons.

Former interim College of Arts and Sciences Dean José Bermúdez sent a text message to a colleague that said they needed to wait until after the legislative session to announce McElroy’s original offer because of the negative coverage they could receive from it, according to the probe.  

“Bottom line is the NYT connection is poor optics during this particular legislative session,” Bermúdez said in the text, referring to McElroy’s 20-year career at The New York Times. 

The legislative session in play ended with Texas passing a law that bans diversity and equity offices at universities in the state. 

“Bermudez confirms telling McElroy that he thought the environment at TAMU might be sufficiently unwelcoming based on his view of the political climate that she should see if there is a way that she could retain tenure at UT in the event that things did not work out at TAMU,” the investigation revealed. 

McElroy said in a private comment to her Bermúdez mentioned her being a “a Black woman who worked at The New York Times.” 

“The leadership of Texas A&M apologizes to Dr. McElroy for the way her employment application was handled, has learned from its mistakes and will strive to ensure similar mistakes are not repeated in the future,” the school said in a joint statement with McElroy when the settlement was announced. 

McElroy has decided to continue teaching at A&M after the incident led to the resignation of M. Katherine Banks, the university’s president. 

“Texas A&M University remains in my heart despite the events of the past month. I will never forget that Aggies — students, faculty members, former students and staff — voiced support for me from many sectors. I hope the resolution of my matter will reinforce A&M’s allegiance to excellence in higher education and its commitment to academic freedom and journalism,” McElroy said in the joint statement.

Tags Texas A&m Texas A&M

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  5. More Americans say they can never retire
  6. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  7. Is the Trump indictment constitutionally legitimate?
  8. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  9. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  10. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  11. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  12. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  13. Trump calls for Supreme Court help; Atlanta tightens security: Live updates
  14. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  15. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  16. GOP allies argue Trump can’t get fair trial from Obama appointee in DC
  17. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
  18. John Bolton: ‘In a second Trump term, we’d almost certainly withdraw from ...
Load more