trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Education

Florida school board lifts restrictions on children’s book with male penguin couple

by Lexi Lonas - 08/08/23 10:39 AM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 08/08/23 10:39 AM ET
And Tango Makes Three
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is seen on display in a bookstore Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006 in Chicago. The illustrated children’s book based on a true story of two male penguins in New York City’s Central Park Zoo who adopted a fertilized egg and raised the chick as their own is…

A Florida school board has lifted restrictions on a children’s book with a male penguin couple that has been at the center of a lawsuit against the school.

The Lake County school district, located outside Orlando, said restrictions on the book “And Tango Makes Three” were lifted after the state clarified its Parental Rights in Education law.

The law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents, says sexual orientation and gender identity cannot be discussed for younger students.

The book is based on a true story of two male penguins that bonded, with a zookeeper giving them an egg to care for. The chick that was born under the two male penguins’ care was named Tango at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

Authors and students filed a lawsuit against the Lake County school district earlier this summer after “And Tango Makes Three” was banned, arguing the move violated the First Amendment. 

The school board argues the lawsuit is now moot since the Florida Department of Education declared the Parental Rights in Education law does not apply to school libraries, only classrooms.

On Friday, the school board asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing the plaintiffs do not have standing.

“As this Court intimated in denying Plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, DE51, the case is now moot because the County has abandoned its erroneous interpretation of the statute and formally lifted the restriction on Tango,” the school district said in a court document.

On Monday, the school board went further and asked for the judge to postpone any more discovery in the case until he makes a decision on whether to dismiss it. 

The case is the latest in the book ban battle in Florida as the state has implemented laws this year that have made it easier for parents to challenge books in schools.

Tags Book bans Book bans Florida Florida

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Education News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  2. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  4. Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  5. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  6. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  7. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  8. America’s white majority is aging out
  9. DeSantis replaces campaign manager in latest shakeup
  10. Sinema independent bid could boost Democrats in Arizona Senate race: poll
  11. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  12. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  13. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  14. Former Trump White House lawyer knocks ‘aspirational’ defense in Jan. 6 ...
  15. Tuberville says Ukraine can’t win war: ‘It’s a junior high team playing a ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Lawyers say DOJ wants to ‘censor’ Trump
  17. Press: The Biden ‘crime family’ that isn’t  
  18. Security tightened around judge in Trump Jan. 6 case: report
Load more