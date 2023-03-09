trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Former NBA player Shawn Kemp arrested on drive-by shooting charge: report

by Chad Krispinsky - 03/09/23 8:48 AM ET
by Chad Krispinsky - 03/09/23 8:48 AM ET
Shawn Kemp played 14 total seasons in the NBA with the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trailblazers and Orlando Magic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TACOMA, Wash. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavalier Shawn Kemp has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Washington state, ESPN reported.

According to the report, Kemp, 53, was booked into a Pierce County jail on Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired in an altercation that happened around 1:58 p.m. between drivers of two cars near a Tacoma mall.

“One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle,” the Tacoma Police Department said in a statement, as reported by ESPN.

No injuries were reported.

A gun was reportedly recovered, according to the Tacoma police, and the investigation is ongoing. The motives behind the alleged shooting are still unclear, ESPN reported.

Kemp was charged with felony drive-by shooting.

The former forward, who was nicknamed “Reign Man,” played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a six-time All-Star. He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1997-2000 and also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trailblazers and Orlando Magic.

Kemp appeared in 204 games with Cleveland, averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in three seasons.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  6. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  9. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  10. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  11. Will Jeff Bezos ‘Make America Amazon’ in 2024?
  12. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  15. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  16. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  17. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  18. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Load more

Video

See all Video