No. 2 House Republican on guns: We didn’t ban planes after 9/11

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Wednesday invoked 9/11 when arguing against gun control measures as a response to recent mass shootings, saying that the U.S. did not ban planes after the terrorist attack.

“Airplanes were used that day, as the weapon to kill thousands of people and to inflict terror on our country. There wasn’t a conversation about banning airplanes,” Scalise said in a press conference on Wednesday. “There was a conversation about connecting the dots. How can we try to figure out if there are signs we can see to stop the next attack from happening?”

“Thank God we have been able to stop other attacks on our homeland, and there have been many attempts, but because we put the focus on connecting the dots, we were able to stop them before they happen. That’s the focus we need to have,” Scalise said, turning back to the response to gun violence.

House Republicans have argued that Democrats are politicizing the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas — where a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school — by moving to restrict firearms and argue that such measures are ineffective and violate Second Amendment rights.

Instead, Republicans have proposed boosting funding to schools for on-campus resource officers, mental health counselors and school security.

Scalise referenced an incident in Berkeley, Calif., where a student was arrested on suspicion of planning a mass shooting and bombing at a high school because another student had tipped off authorities.

Scalise is not the only House Republican to make a comparison to 9/11 when discussing run reform measures. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) brought up the terror attack when making an argument to harden school security.

“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes. We secured the cockpit,” Boebert said on Fox News in the days after the Uvalde shooting.

The House GOP is formally whipping its members against two gun measures up in the House this week brought by Democrats in response to the mass shootings in Uvalde and at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store.

One bill seeks to nationalize red flag laws, which would authorize courts to order the removal of firearms from individuals believed to be a threat to themselves or others. The other package includes measures that raise the minimum age for buying a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21, ban civilians from having high-capacity magazines of more than 15 rounds and codify a ban on bump stocks.