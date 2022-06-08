Raffensperger may testify in Jan. 6 public hearings: reports

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is reportedly in talks to testify in public hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack that are set to begin on Thursday.

The news was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which cited one person saying he would testify, and later confirmed by Politico, which cited multiple people saying he was in talks to testify.

The testimony would come in the next couple of weeks. Raffensperger won his primary for reelection last month despite opposition from former President Trump, who unsuccessfully lobbied the secretary of state to overturn the Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump said in a phone call with Raffensperger in 2020. The former president still refuses to admit he lost the state.

Raffensperger previously said he felt the phone call from the former president was a “threat.”

“Others obviously thought so, too, because some of Trump’s more radical followers have responded as if it was their duty to carry out this threat,” Raffensperger said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, said he could not comment on speculation about Raffensperger testifying but said the state official “is an important part of this story.”

“I’ll just say the whole country was riveted by the attempt to get Raffensperger to commit election fraud and his courageous defiance of that plan,” Raskin said. “So I don’t know whether he’ll be part of our hearings in person, but he is certainly an important part of this story.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) centered his primary challenge against Raffensperger on the challenges to the 2020 election in Georgia, backing Trump’s claims of fraud.

The Journal-Constitution reported that former Atlanta-based U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak is also discussing testifying in front of the House committee.

The Jan. 6 panel will be hosting its first prime-time hearing on Thursday. Members have said new evidence about the riot and attempts to overthrow the election will be revealed.

Raskin said on Monday that the committee has found evidence on Trump that supports “a lot more than incitement.”

The Hill has reached out to the committee and Raffensperger’s office for comment.

Mychael Schnell contributed to this report