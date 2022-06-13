Oversight Republican questions Hollywood attorney on his ‘sudden patronage’ of Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) addressed a letter on Sunday to Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris asking about his “sudden patronage” of Hunter Biden.

Comer, who sent the letter on behalf of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said the panel was investigating domestic and international business dealings of the president’s son “to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.”

“Your sudden patronage of the President’s son, enormous financial contributions to President Biden, and outsized role you are taking in defending against both congressional and criminal investigations raise serious concerns about whether you are providing in-kind contributions to President Biden’s re-election efforts,” Comer wrote.

Comer’s letter refers to a New York Times report in March that indicated Morris sent $2 million to Hunter Biden to help support his family and pay back taxes subject to a federal investigation, sources familiar told the newspaper.

In addition to the reported $2 million loan, which Comer said “may complicate” the government’s case against Hunter Biden, Comer alleged that Morris organized a group of lawyers and investigators to determine how the press initially discovered the laptop containing sensitive personal and business information about him, citing a report from CBS News.

Republicans have speculated that the younger Biden’s dealings with China could be linked to unethical actions by the elder Biden when he was vice president.

The investigation by the Oversight panel is expected to ramp up significantly if Republicans take control of the House after the November midterms.

Comer said that Morris had performed some actions, especially financial dealings, in an attempt to “shield” the Bidens from congressional oversight.

Comer also said that Morris’s regular pro bono legal advice to Hunter Biden “may constitute an ‘in-kind contribution,’ defined by the FEC [Federal Election Commission] as ‘goods or services offered free or at less than the usual charge.’”

Comer requested that Morris provide the committee with documents verifying that his interactions with both Hunter Biden and President Biden have been legal.

The documents requested by the Oversight and Reform Committee include any type of contract between Morris and Hunter Biden regarding the loan being used to pay taxes, documents and communications concerning the Federal Election Commission, all documents shared between Morris or his representatives and the president, and any informational aid used by Morris to describe the investigations of Hunter Biden, his father or another Biden associate.

The committee requested that Morris submit the documents on or before June 27.