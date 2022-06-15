Maxine Waters tests positive for coronavirus after Summit of the Americas

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday she had tested positive for COVID-19 a second time after attending the Summit of the Americas in her home state.

“Yesterday, after learning of a potential exposure at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, I was notified that I tested positive for COVID. I am currently isolating and have no symptoms,” she said in a statement.

“I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance. I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. If you haven’t received the vaccine and/or booster, I encourage you to do so. I am feeling fine and resting at home,” she added.

The 83-year-old California Democrat, who also tested positive for the virus in April, noted then that she had already received her initial vaccine regimen in addition to two booster shots, according to CBS News.

She has previously shared that her sister died in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the summit, which included President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, and announced on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 a second time.

However, the White House told The Hill at the time that officials did not consider Trudeau to be a close contact to the president.

–-Updated at 7:59 a.m.