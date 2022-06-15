Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony

Conservative podcast host and former adviser to President Trump Stephen Bannon this week blasted former Attorney General William Barr for testifying against Trump to the House Jan. 6 select committee, calling the former Trump official an “establishment scumbag” and a “liar.”

During a Monday episode of his podcast “Bannon’s War Room,” the host accused Barr of spinning the truth in his testimony and working to “directly destroy the Trump movement.”

“We take this very seriously because 13 or 14 generations of this country have sacrificed to hand us the Republican we have, and we’re not going to be blown off by someone like Bill Barr,” Bannon said. “Bill Barr, we’re coming for you, bro.”

The House select committee’s explosive hearings on what led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saw a number of Trump’s inner circle — including campaign staff and his daughter Ivanka Trump — testify they did not see fraud in the 2020 election.

During Monday’s select committee hearing, the panel showed video testimony from Barr in which he said he was worried Trump had become “detached from reality” with his obsession with voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud. And I haven’t seen any since the election that changes my mind on that,” Barr said.

Bannon, who previously served under Trump as the White House chief strategist, called out Barr for announcing after the 2020 election that his Department of Justice did not find any widespread voter fraud. The podcast host said he has still not seen the agency’s report on the topic.

The podcast host also threatened Barr with litigation after they “deconstruct” his counter-claims against widespread voter fraud.

“Bill Barr, you’ll go down in infamy,” Bannon said. “We’re going to deconstruct this, we’re going to rub your nose in it and then we’re going to come after you legally. We’re not just going to sit here anymore.”