Live coverage: Pence in spotlight during Jan. 6 committee hearing

The relationship between former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence will take center stage at the Jan. 6 committee’s third hearing on Thursday afternoon as it examines the “pressure campaign on Vice President Pence driven by the former president.”

“Tomorrow’s hearing is going to focus on former President Trump’s attempts to pressure former Vice President Pence to unilaterally change the results of the election in the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6,” a select committee aide told reporters.

Eastman told Trump push to block election results was illegal

1:29 p.m.

John Eastman, a lawyer advising former President Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, told Trump that their push to have then-Vice President Pence reject the 2020 election results likely violated the law, according to newly released testimony.

Greg Jacob, former general counsel to Pence, told the Jan. 6 House committee in a closed-door deposition aired at Thursday’s hearing that he recalled Eastman admitting to Trump two days before the riots that their plans would violate the Electoral Count Act.

“As a federal court has explained, ‘Based in the evidence, the court finds that it is more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021,'” Rep Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said during Thursday’s hearing.

Eastman was one of the leading advocates pushing Trump to pressure Pence to reject the slate of electors from certain states on Jan. 6, but Pence determined he did not have the authority to do so.

— Brett Samuels

Video shows rioters threatening to drag politicians through the streets

1:17 p.m.

The Jan. 6 panel began its hearing with a video that showed the outrage those marching on the Capitol felt toward then-Vice President Mike Pence.

One participant marching toward the Capitol during the video said politicians would be drug through the streets if necessary to ensure Trump won the 2020 election.

Another said a “show of force” at the Capitol was necessary.

The video underscored how many participants thought Pence could change the outcome of the Electoral College count.

It also included a clip of Trump riling up the crowd at a rally that preceded the invasion of the Capitol, while pressuring Pence to take action — a step Pence has said he had no constitutional right to take.

— Ian Swanson

Panel to ask for interview with Ginni Thomas

12:56 p.m.

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, the Jan. 6 panel made it clear it wants an interview with Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the panel, told reporters Thursday that the invite would go out “at some point” in the next few weeks.

Ginni Thomas has been under heavy scrutiny for texts and emails she sent after the 2020 presidential election.

— Ian Swanson

12:00 p.m.

The hearing before the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

