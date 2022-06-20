This week: More Jan. 6 hearings, Senate awaiting gun-safety text

The Jan. 6 select committee will continue making its case to the American public this week that former President Trump was at the center of a scheme to keep himself in office, with two more public hearings on the schedule.

The panel has already made three public presentations, which sought to prove that Trump knew his claims of election fraud were baseless, and detailed the pressure campaign Trump carried out against then-Vice President Pence to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

One of this week’s hearings is set to focus on efforts taken to compel state legislators and election officials to locate “alternate electors” who would declare Trump the winner of the presidential race in key states he lost, then transmit those results to Washington.

The House is also set to vote on a bill this week to increase health care eligibility for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, after the Senate cleared the legislation on Thursday

On the other side of the Capitol, senators continue to negotiate on a bipartisan gun-safety bill after negotiators failed to come to a consensus on bill language last week or determine how much anything would cost.

The group of 20 negotiators, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, announced a framework for a gun safety bill last weekend, but has since struggled to form legislative text because of disagreements on two key issues.

Jan. 6 hearings

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is set to hold televised hearings on Tuesday and Thursday this week, one of which will focus on efforts to convince state officials to declare Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the Jan. 6 panel, previewed the hearings during her closing statement last week where she said that Trump’s legal team applied pressure to GOP state legislators and local officials as part of his effort to keep himself in power.

“Over the course of our next hearings, you will see information about President Trump’s efforts, John Eastman’s efforts, and the Trump legal team’s efforts to apply pressure to Republican state legislatures, state officials and others,” Cheney said, mentioning the conservative lawyer who was central to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

“We will examine the Trump team’s determination to transmit materially false electoral slates for multiple states to officials of the Executive and Legislative branches of our government. We will examine the pressures put on state legislatures to convene to reverse lawful election results,” she added.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling, a top elections official there, are both set to testify at Tuesday’s hearing, according to multiple reports. The committee has not yet released the witness list.

Raffensperger’s name sprung into the spotlight last January when The Washington Post reported that Trump asked the Republican secretary “to find 11,780 votes” — which would have put him ahead of then-candidate Joe Biden in the state by one ballot.

During the committee’s first hearing earlier this month, Cheney referenced that now infamous phone call.

“You will see evidence that President Trump corruptly pressured state legislators and election officials to change election results. You will hear additional details about President Trump’s call to Georgia officials urging them to quote, ‘find 11,780 votes,’ votes that did not exist,” Cheney said.

Sterling, a top deputy to Raffensperger who oversaw the implementation of voting systems in Georgia, made headlines in December 2020 after he pleaded with Trump and other Republican figures during a press conference to calm their supporters amid the outrage over the results of the presidential election.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show something,” Sterling said.

He called on Trump to “step up” and tell the public to “stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”

“Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. It’s not right,” he added.

Tuesday and Thursdays hearings will be the fourth and fifth public proceedings held by the select committee. Last week’s hearings featured testimony from individuals close to Trump calling his claims of election fraud bogus, and showed how Pence refused to cave to Trump’s pressure to reject state electoral votes in an effort to keep the president in power.

The committee has said it will hold a total of eight public hearings this month.

Gun legislation

Senate negotiators will continue to work towards a potential deal on legislative text for some form of a gun safety bill this week, after the bipartisan group of lawmakers failed to come to a more final consensus last week.

The coalition of 20 senators, made up of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, announced a nine-point framework for gun safety legislation last weekend, but so far legislative text is nowhere to be seen.

“This is the hardest part, because at some point you just have to make a decision and when people don’t want to make a decision, you can’t accomplish a result. And that’s kind of where we are right now,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the lead Republican negotiator, told reporters Thursday afternoon.

One of the sticking points is a provision that would allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to states to encourage establishing red flag laws, which seek to keep guns away from individuals deemed a threat to themselves and others.

The other point of concern is a proposal that would close the “boyfriend loophole,” which would prohibit intimate or romantic partners previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse claims from having firearms.

But negotiators are still working through the details of a restitution system for current and former dating partners who want to recoup their ability to possess a firearm after a certain amount of time.

That conversation, however, has incited the debate regarding whether or not spouses, ex-spouses and current or former co-habitants previously convicted of misdemeanor abuse should also be allowed to regain their rights to own a gun.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the lead Democratic negotiator, hoped to get legislative text out by Thursday, which would have allowed Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to start the consideration process this coming week.

Schumer has said he will bring the bill to the floor once it is finalized. The delay, however, is pitting negotiators against the clock, with Senate leaders hoping to clear a bill before leaving for Independence Day recess at the end of next week.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his support for the framework last week, telling reporters “I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive.”

Other senators, however, have said they want to dive into the details before weighing in on the legislation.

The Senate is set to reconvene Tuesday.

Toxic burn pits legislation

The House is set to vote on the Honoring our PACT Act this week, giving final approval to the measure before it is sent to President Biden’s desk for signature.

The bill, which cleared the Senate in an 84-14 vote last week, seeks to expand Veterans Affairs (VA) health care eligibility for veterans who were exposed by toxic burn pits. It would specifically establish a plan for the VA to create presumptive service connections for more than 20 kinds of cancers and respiratory illnesses, including chronic bronchitis and asthma, among other measures.

While service members have experienced toxin exposure for many years, this bill is specifically aimed at assisting individuals who were put at risk of toxic burn pits after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The House first cleared the bill in a 256-174 vote in March. The lower chamber, however, will now vote on the Senate-passed bill, which includes several changes.

In a statement last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House would “move swiftly to take up this legislation and send it to Premsident Biden’s desk for his signature.”

President Biden called on the lower chamber to approve the bill after it cleared the Senate, writing in a statement that he will “sign it into law right away.”