Pence’s brother recovering from heart procedure

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure over the weekend.

His office announced in a statement on Monday that the congressman had a procedure after experiencing minor chest discomfort.

He is currently at home and is expected to make a full recovery, according to his office.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to always seek medical attention when you aren’t feeling well. Cardiac care can’t wait. Doing nothing is simply not an option,” Pence said in a statement.

“I am extremely thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Columbus Regional Hospital for their proactive attention to keep my heart healthy,” he added.

Pence has represented Indiana’s 6th Congressional District since 2019.

His procedure came days after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol held a public hearing that focused on the pressure campaign then-President Trump waged against Mike Pence to convince his deputy to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

During the Thursday hearing, the panel said Mike Pence was just 40 feet from the mob of Trump supporters at one point during the Capitol riot.

Testimony presented at the hearing also detailed the final phone call between Trump and his vice president before the mob descended on the Capitol building.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter who was in the Oval Office during the phone call, testified to the committee that the conversation was “heated,” as did former White House counsel Eric Herschmann.

Nicholas Luna, who served as an assistant to Trump, said he recalled hearing the word “wimp” during the call, and Ivanka Trump’s former chief of staff Julie Radford told the committee that Trump called Mike Pence “the p-word.”

Greg Pence, however, did not appear to be moved by the pressure campaign Trump led against his brother. Before Thursday’s hearing, he told CNN “don’t think about it at all.”

Pence was one of the several GOP lawmakers who voted to reject the Electoral College results after the Capitol riot had ended.

In a photo obtained by ABC News from the day of the riot, the congressman is seen huddling with the then-vice president and his wife after being evacuated from the Senate floor.