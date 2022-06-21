Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on state officials to overturn election

Former President Trump’s role in pushing state officials to bypass election requirements and aid him in claiming victory will take center stage on Tuesday afternoon for the fourth hearing from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We’ll be taking a close look at how the president and his allies came up with these schemes to pressure Republican-controlled legislatures and other state officials to reverse the certification of his electoral loss,” a committee aide told reporters on Monday.

How Brad Raffensperger stood up to Trump

11:59 a.m.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) will testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots on Tuesday afternoon in what could be another revelatory hearing on the events leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Raffensperger, 67, will likely offer insights into how he defied former President Trump’s efforts to pressure him into overturning the 2020 election results in his state.

Fulton County in Georgia convened a special grand jury to investigate the pressure campaign, which centers on a January 2021 phone call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse President Biden’s victory in the key swing state.

For resisting Trump, Raffensperger was scorned by Trump allies and seemingly faced an uphill climb in his re-election campaign.

Brad Dress

Who is Shaye Moss, former Georgia elections worker to testify before Jan. 6 panel?

9:19 a.m.

A former Georgia elections worker is set to testify before the House select committee on Tuesday as it seeks to show former President Trump’s pressure campaign on state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and his role in the riot.

That official, former Fulton County, Ga., elections worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, will appear before the committee during its second panel.

She received death threats after being accused of counting ballots for then-candidate Joe Biden multiple times in addition to counting fraudulent ballots, becoming a target of Trump and his allies.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum noted that she was forced to go into hiding and have her appearance changed due to the number of death threats she received, though she continued on with her work.

Caroline Vakil

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas filmmaker with access to Trump family

9:16 a.m.

The House select committee is probing new sources for information on Trump, his children and former Vice President Mike Pence, issuing a subpoena to a documentary filmmaker.

The subpoena to Alex Holder, first obtained by Politico, asks not only for footage he captured as the Capitol riot was unfolding, but also interviews he conducted from September 2020 and onward as he documented Trump’s reelection campaign.

Rebecca Beitsch

9 a.m.

Trump’s pressure on state GOP to take center stage

GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 panel’s importance

Trump ratchets up attacks amid questions about his presidential viability

The Hill staff