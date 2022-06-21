Bowers says Biggs asked him to sign letter to decertify state’s electors

Rusty Bowers, the Republican Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, said that Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, called him on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, asking him to support the decertification of electors.

“He asked if I would sign on both to a letter that had been sent from my state, and/or that I would support the decertification of the electors,” Bowers said at a Tuesday hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“I said I would not,” Bowers added.

A representative for Biggs did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaed Biggs last month, along with several other GOP members of Congress. They have not complied with the subpoenas.

In a previous hearing, the Jan. 6 committee named Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the current chair of the House Freedom Caucus, as one of multiple GOP members who requested pardons from former President Donald Trump. Perry, through a spokesperson, denied that.

Biggs was apparently part of that group of interest.

In a May letter requesting information from Biggs, the committee said that Biggs was identified by former White House personnel as being part of “an effort by certain House Republicans after January 6th to seek a presidential pardon for activities taken in connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”