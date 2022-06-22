Cheney to deliver remarks at Reagan Library

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) will deliver remarks at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., for a speaker series hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute.

The institute’s “A Time for Choosing Speaker Series” features leading voices in the conservative movement addressing “critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party,” according to a press release from the institute.

Cheney will speak at the library on June 29.

“Through formal speeches delivered at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, speakers specifically address fundamental questions, such as ‘Why are you a Republican?,’ ‘What should the Republican Party stand for?,’ and ‘What are the Republican philosophies we can all agree on?’ ” the press release said.

The Wyoming Republican, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has faced heat from supporters of former President Trump for her accusations that he abused his leadership powers to orchestrate an attempted coup.

Cheney, who is running for reelection this year, is facing Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s primary election on Aug. 16.