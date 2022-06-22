trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Cheney to deliver remarks at Reagan Library

by Rachel Scully - 06/22/22 2:33 PM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) makes an opening statement during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Peter Afriyie
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) makes an opening statement during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) will deliver remarks at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., for a speaker series hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute.

The institute’s “A Time for Choosing Speaker Series” features leading voices in the conservative movement addressing “critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party,” according to a press release from the institute.

Cheney will speak at the library on June 29.

“Through formal speeches delivered at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, speakers specifically address fundamental questions, such as ‘Why are you a Republican?,’ ‘What should the Republican Party stand for?,’ and ‘What are the Republican philosophies we can all agree on?’ ” the press release said.

The Wyoming Republican, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has faced heat from supporters of former President Trump for her accusations that he abused his leadership powers to orchestrate an attempted coup.

Cheney, who is running for reelection this year, is facing Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s primary election on Aug. 16.

Tags A Time for Choosing Speaker Series Harriet Hageman Liz Cheney Reagan Librarry Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The media bubble is real: Study shows ...
  2. Jan. 6 committee delays hearing ...
  3. Here are the 14 GOP senators who ...
  4. Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 ...
  5. Biden can​​’t escape questions ...
  6. GOP senator suffers ...
  7. Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida governor ...
  8. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  9. Democrats face warning signs over ...
  10. American Airlines to drop service to ...
  11. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  12. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  13. Trump says ‘go to the ...
  14. Trump says it’s ‘not even a ...
  15. Is Biden still considering student ...
  16. The Ukraine war response is fast ...
  17. Biden signs cyber bills into law
  18. Five takeaways from races in Alabama, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video