Thompson says Jan. 6 committee redoing Mo Brooks subpoena

The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot told reporters on Wednesday that they had redone a subpoena for Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) after failing to find to serve an initial subpoena.

“I have redone his subpoena. You know, we hadn’t been able to serve [him] – he’s the only member we hadn’t been able to serve. So we are in the process of either redoing it or it’s out the door already,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said.

Thompson explained subpoenas only last for a certain period of time before they need to be reissued and those trying to serve Brooks “couldn’t find him. He hadn’t been here, he’d been campaigning, running for the Senate.”

Brooks on Wednesday said he would be willing to testify, according to CNN, but only about issues related to Jan. 6. He also reportedly said he wants to see any documents he may be asked about in advance.

“My basic requirement is it be in public so the public can see it — so they don’t get bits and pieces dribbled out,” Brooks said, according to the network.

Brooks has previously also made several stipulations on conditions that would need to be met for him to testify before the panel, including that only lawmakers on the committee should ask him questions and that it needed to be made public.

“I don’t want this witch hunt committee and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] trying to interfere with a Republican primary election for the United States Senate in Alabama,” Brooks said on “Fox News Sunday” last month.

The runoff in that race took place Tuesday and Brooks lost to Katie Britt.

Asked if the panel would be willing to agree to Brooks’ terms, Thompson said “He hadn’t said that to us.”

“We will address anything that comes to us,” he added later.

It is not the first time officials have struggled to find Brooks to serve him. In a separate case, Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) legal team served Brooks a lawsuit related to the Capitol riot last June after trying to find him for months, according to Axios.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Brooks for comment.