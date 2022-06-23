trending:

House

Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel explores Trump pressure campaign on DOJ

by TheHill.com - 06/23/22 9:00 AM ET
Members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee are seen during a hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Peter Afriyie
Members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee are seen during a hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Justice Department officials’ unwavering resistance to former President Trump’s attempts to use their agency to legitimize his bid to remain in office will be the focus of Thursday’s hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“In the remaining weeks of the transition, President Trump tried to pressure the Department of Justice and help him overturn the 2020 election,” a select committee aide told reporters Wednesday.

Follow The Hill’s live coverage below.

Jan. 6 panel to hear from DOJ officials who battled Trump’s ‘misuse’ of agency

Who is Jeffrey Clark, a key figure in Trump’s DOJ pressure campaign

Jan. 6 committee delays hearing schedule until July

Hoyer: More Jan. 6 hearings possible due to influx of new tips

Thompson says Jan. 6 committee redoing Mo Brooks subpoena

Five takeaways from Tuesday’s hearing

Jan. 6 hearings coverage archive

The Hill staff

Tags 2020 election Capitol breach Jan. 6 hearings

