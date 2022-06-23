Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel explores Trump pressure campaign on DOJ
Justice Department officials’ unwavering resistance to former President Trump’s attempts to use their agency to legitimize his bid to remain in office will be the focus of Thursday’s hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
“In the remaining weeks of the transition, President Trump tried to pressure the Department of Justice and help him overturn the 2020 election,” a select committee aide told reporters Wednesday.
Follow The Hill’s live coverage below.
Catch up while you’re waiting for hearing to begin
9 a.m.
Thursday’s hearing starts at 3 p.m. Catch up on the latest headlines while you’re waiting for it to start.
Jan. 6 panel to hear from DOJ officials who battled Trump’s ‘misuse’ of agency
Who is Jeffrey Clark, a key figure in Trump’s DOJ pressure campaign
Jan. 6 committee delays hearing schedule until July
Hoyer: More Jan. 6 hearings possible due to influx of new tips
Thompson says Jan. 6 committee redoing Mo Brooks subpoena
Five takeaways from Tuesday’s hearing
Jan. 6 hearings coverage archive
The Hill staff
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.